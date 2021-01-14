 Hear Descendents' Trump-Trashing New Song 'That's the Breaks' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'WandaVision': Marvel Studios Bows Down to the Heroes of the Small Screen
Home Music Music News

Hear Descendents’ Trump-Trashing New Song ‘That’s the Breaks’

“Crawl back into your hole of hate and live out the rest of your life as a nobody. A loser,” Milo Aukerman tells soon-to-be-former president

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Descendents celebrate the demise of the Trump administration on the punk legends’ new song “That’s the Breaks,” the follow-up to their pre-Election Day EP Suffrage.

“Loser. Big time loser. Delusional loser. SORE loser. The time has come. The time is now. Just go, go, GO. I don’t care how. Donald J. Trump, will you please go now!,” singer Milo Aukerman said in a statement, paraphrasing Dr. Seuss. “What’s it gonna take? A gazillion dollars? (Oh wait, you already grifted that from supporters)… A get out of jail free card? (Only if our judicial system totally fails us)… A wooden stake through the heart? Whatever we can do to make you go away, we need to do it. And I don’t mean just leave the White House, I mean crawl back into your hole of hate and live out the rest of your life as a nobody. A loser. Because that’s what you are. Worst. President. Ever.”

Descendents pack a lot of Trump-trashing into “That’s the Breaks”‘s scant 42-second runtime, with Ackerman singing, “Fucking twit / Crawl back into your hole of hate / You asshole Twitter troll / Caught in a lie again / Small mind, small hands, small everything.”

Prior to the politically charged Suffrage — which featured the tracks “Hindsight 2020” and “On You” — the punk act’s last full-length release was 2016’s Hypercaffium Spazzinate.

In This Article: Descendents

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1348: Dua Lipa
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.