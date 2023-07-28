Descendants’ Milo Aukerman Recovering From Surgery After ‘Mild Heart Attack’

Milo Aukerman is on the mend after experiencing a health scare earlier this week. In a statement posted to the band’s Instagram Friday, the Descendants revealed that Aukerman suffered a “mild heart attack” on Thursday, forcing the group to cancel their shows in Europe in the coming weeks.

“We are truly sorry, but we have to cancel the upcoming European shows,” the statement read. “Our singer, Milo, had a mild heart attack last night. He’s doing fine, and is expected to make a full recovery from surgery, but will need a few weeks to recover before we can hit the road again.”

“Hope to see you soon,” the band added.

Barcelona’s Barna N Roll, which Descendants was set to headline Friday, said the singer was currently hospitalized, adding that they hope his health “evolves favorably” in the coming hours. “We’re sad to share that due to health reasons, Milo Aukerman of Descendants had to cancel the concert planned for tonight,” the festival wrote.

Good Riddance and Authority Zero — who were set to open for Descendants — are scheduled to play longer sets in place of the Descendants at the show. Fans were also offered refunds.

Descendants had shows planned through Aug. 6 in Europe, including France’s Xtreme Fest and the U.K’s Rebelliøn festival. The group also has planned events in the U.S. starting Aug. 12 in Portland, Oregon — it is unclear at this time if those events will take place.