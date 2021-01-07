Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore Drops New Single That ‘Almost’ Sounds Human

Ahead of the release of his instrumental EP The Third Chimpanzee, Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore has revealed the new single “Howler.”

The eerie, cerebral track comes accompanied by a video depicting a psychedelic painting of a howler monkey. Synths loom in and out, almost like the sound of primate.

“‘Howler’ was the first track I recorded for The Third Chimpanzee EP,” Gore said in a statement. “I resynthesized some vocals that almost sounded human, but not quite. That’s why I decided to name the track after a monkey. I thought that would be a good theme to carry on with the rest of the tracks.”

“Howler” follows the lead single “Mandrill.” The five-track EP, out January 29th, marks Gore’s first new solo music since 2015’s MG. It’s pressed on limited edition 12-inch blue vinyl as well as on CD. Both are available for preorder here.

Depeche Mode was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last fall. Gore — the songwriter, guitarist, and chief creative force of the band — joined in a video with Dave Gahan and keyboardist Andy Fletcher to deliver a virtual speech.