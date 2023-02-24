fbpixel
Late-Night Jams

Depeche Mode Showcase New Single ‘Ghosts Again’ on ‘Colbert’

Band also performs "Personal Jesus" as Late Show web exclusive
A month before Depeche Mode release their new album Memento Mori, the Rock Hall-inducted now-duo stopped by The Late Show Thursday to perform the LP’s first single and one of the band’s classics.

In the episode, Dave Gahan and Martin Gore showcased their new song “Ghosts Again,” the first offering from Memento Mori. Then, as a web exclusive, Depeche Mode whipped out “Personal Jesus” for the Ed Sullivan Theater audience.

Memento Mori — Depeche Mode’s 15th studio album, their first since 2017’s Spirit and their first as a duo — arrives on March 24. A day before the album’s release, the band will embark on a brief North American trek before heading overseas to Europe for a summer-long tour. Depeche Mode will then return to North America in the fall for a lengthy arena trek that runs until Dec. 15.

“The direct translation [for ‘memento mori’] is, ‘Remember that you must die,’” Gahan told Rolling Stone of the LP in October. “A lot of the songs are going into that place of reminding ourselves that our time is fleeting, and you got to make the best of it — in a positive way.” Gore added that the first time he heard the Latin phrase from a friend, “I just thought, ‘What a great album title for the songs that had been written already.’” As the duo also revealed, the May 2022 death of co-founding member “Fletch” also hangs over the album’s 12 songs.

