Depeche Mode Doc ‘Spirits in the Forest’ to Weave Fans’ Stories With Concert Footage

A new documentary about Depeche Mode, Spirits in the Forest, will trace the stories of six of the group’s fans who live all over the world, as they journey to a concert by the band in Berlin. It mixes the fans’ stories, shot in each of their hometowns, with footage of the concert in order to show what people from diverse backgrounds have in common and the effect being a fan of the group has had on their lives. The title is a reference to both the band’s most recent album, Spirit, and tour, Global Spirit, and the venue the band played in Germany, the Waldbühne (“Forest Stage”).

The film, which was helmed by longtime Depeche Mode collaborator Anton Corbijn, will get screenings around the world on November 21st. Tickets go on sale September 26th via a dedicated website.

“I’m exceptionally proud to share this film and the powerful story that it tells,” Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan said in a statement. “It’s amazing to see the very real ways that music has impacted the lives of our fans.”

“In today’s world of turmoil and divisiveness, music really can be a force for good and can bring people together,” the group’s Martin Gore said.

In 2017, Gahan told Rolling Stone how the Spirit album had been inspired in part by seeing what they consider to be global devolution. “I wouldn’t call this a political album,” he said, “because I don’t listen to music in a political way. But it’s definitely about humanity, and our place in that.”