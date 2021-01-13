Demi Lovato to Open Up About Near-Fatal Overdose, More in New YouTube Docuseries

Demi Lovato will discuss the events that led up to her near-fatal overdose in 2018, its aftermath, and more in her upcoming YouTube docuseries, Dancing With the Devil. The first two episodes will premiere for free on March 23rd on Lovato’s YouTube channel, while the remaining episodes will be released weekly on each of the next two Tuesdays.

Directed by Michael D. Ratner, Dancing With the Devil will cover the last three years of Lovato’s life and career. Production on the film started in 2018 during Lovato’s Tell Me You Love Me World Tour, and a press release promises “an honest look back at some of the most trying times in Lovato’s life as she unearths her prior traumas and discovers the importance of her physical, emotional, and mental health.”

“It’s been two years since I came face-to-face with the darkest point in my life, and now I’m ready to share my story with the world,” Lovato said in a statement. “For the first time, you’ll be able to see my chronicle of struggle and ongoing healing from my point of view. I’m grateful that I was able to take this journey to face my past head-on and finally share it with the world.”

Ratner added: “Demi’s willingness to explore the darkest elements of her life is going to leave the audience with a complete understanding of everything she’s been through and ultimately where she is going. Demi stands for empowerment, and this documentary is going to answer the many questions that have been out there — providing a real window into the life of one of the biggest stars in the world, who is simply a human being.”

Dancing With the Devil marks Lovato’s second documentary with YouTube, following 2017’s Simply Complicated. Lovato’s last album, Tell Me You Love Me, arrived in 2017, while in 2020 she released her first solo music since the 2018 single “Sober,” in which she grappled with relapsing after several years of sobriety (Lovato was hospitalized after an overdose a month after the song’s release). Lovato returned in January 2020 with “Anyone” and released a handful of other songs throughout the year including, “I Love Me,” “OK Not to Be OK,” and the Trump protest song, “Commander In Chief.”