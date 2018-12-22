Demi Lovato: ‘I Am Sober and Grateful to Be Alive’

Demi Lovato revealed she is “happy and clean” and slammed the “sickening” tabloids in a series of tweets Friday night.

“I love my fans, and hate tabloids. Don’t believe what you read. People will literally make up stuff to sell a story. Sickening,” Lovato tweeted. “If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it’s no one’s business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME.”

Lovato continued, “Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today… but until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up shit that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal.”

It’s unclear which tabloid stories Lovato is referring to, but Buzzfeed speculates they relate to Lovato’s post-rehab relationship with Henry Levy, who is also reportedly her sobriety partner.

Lovato overdosed on what was reported as an unspecified opioid on July 24th; the singer was found unconscious in her Hollywood Hills residence, where arriving paramedics administered naloxone, which counteracts the effects of an opioid overdose. Lovato was then taken to Cedars-Sinai hospital, where she remained for over two weeks before taking “time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery,” Lovato said in a statement at the time.

Lovato tweeted Friday night, “I would love to set the record straight on all the rumors out there but I literally don’t owe anyone anything so I’m not going to. All my fans need to know is I’m working hard on myself, I’m happy and clean and I’m SO grateful for their support.”

After staying inactive on Twitter for nearly four months following her overdose, the singer returned to the social media platform earlier this month to celebrate her Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy nomination for her “Fall in Line” duet with Christina Aguilera.