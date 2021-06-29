Demi Lovato Announces New Short-Form TV Series, ‘The Demi Lovato Show’

Demi Lovato is set to launch a new short-form talk show, The Demi Lovato Show, on July 30th on the Roku Channel.

The 10-minute episodes will find Lovato in conversation with a variety of guests with discussions covering topics such as activism, feminism, gender identity, sex, body positivity, mental health and, one of Lovato’s favorite topics, aliens. An initial lineup of guests will be announced at a later date.

“Some conversations can be difficult, but I’ve never been one to shy away from speaking candidly about things,” Lovato said in a statement. “We wanted to create a space that normalizes living your own truth — where people can speak, engage, and more importantly, learn, together. There’s something therapeutic about having raw discussions that people can relate to and with The Demi Lovato Show no topics are off-limits and opinions are welcome.”

The Demi Lovato Show arrives on the heels of Lovato’s recently launched interview podcast, 4D With Demi Lovato. So far the show has featured conversations with Drew Barrymore, Jane Fonda, Glennon Doyle, Jameela Jamil, and more.

Lovato released their most recent album, Dancing With the Devil… the Art of Starting Over, in April, along with an accompanying docuseries in which they discussed their near-fatal overdose in 2018, its aftermath, and more.