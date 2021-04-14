Demi Lovato Performs Stripped-Down Set in Backyard for ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’

Demi Lovato performed a three-song set in her backyard for NPR’s latest Tiny Desk (Home) Concert.

Accompanied only by a keyboardist, Lovato opened with “Tell Me You Love Me,” the title track from her 2017 album. The pop star then delivered similarly stripped-back, but vocally potent renditions of the two songs that make up the title of her latest album, “The Art of Starting Over” and “Dancing With the Devil.”

In between the first and second song, Lovato also offered a fun update on her latest quarantine achievement, quipping of the squirrels in her backyard: “I have now taught them how to eat from my hand, and that’s a big accomplishment. So I just wanted to let you know that was on my mind.”

Lovato released Dancing With the Devil… the Art of Starting Over at the beginning of April, and the album debuted at Number Two on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart (it was just beat out by Justin Bieber’s Purpose). The singer has already released a deluxe version of the album, which includes four new songs, including a bonus track, “Sunset,” and three live acoustic performances of the first three songs on the album.