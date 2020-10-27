Demi Lovato, the Lincoln Project Partner for Election Ad Campaign

Demi Lovato has partnered with the Lincoln Project on a political ad campaign with her song “Commander in Chief” ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

The ad builds upon a music video for the song, above, that was created by the Lincoln Project and released earlier this month, alongside Lovato’s original “Commander in Chief” video. The campaign video highlights some of the most pressing issues that will affect this election, including Covid-19, immigration, racial injustice, and climate change.

“We are grateful to Demi Lovato and her entire team for giving the Lincoln Project the opportunity to do something so dynamic and creatively out-of-the-box,” the Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson said. “This song resonates so strongly with such a diverse audience, we could not have imagined a better closing argument to make in these final days of this campaign than the one this video makes.”

“This video has left me absolutely speechless,” Lovato said. “This perfectly spotlights where our country is right now. We deserve better as a nation. I’m so inspired by everyone that is making noise in their communities, submitting their ballots early, and taking this pandemic seriously. If we all do our part, we can make a change. I believe in us. Thank you Lincoln Project for making this video and giving a new kind of life and impact to this song.”