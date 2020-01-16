 Demi Lovato Will Sing National Anthem at the Super Bowl - Rolling Stone
Demi Lovato Will Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV

Singer will also perform at the Grammys the week prior

Claire Shaffer

Demi Lovato performs on stage in concert at the o2 in east LondonBritain Demi Lovato Concert, London, United Kingdom - 25 Jun 2018

Demi Lovato will sing the National Anthem before kickoff at Super Bowl LIV, taking place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on February 2nd.

The news comes shortly after she was announced as a performer for the 62nd Grammy Awards on January 26th.

The singer confirmed the news on Instagram, writing, “Singing the National Anthem at #SBLIV 🏈 🏈 🏈 See you in Miami 🌴 @NFL.”

The National Anthem will be broadcast around the world as part of the Super Bowl’s pregame show. Past National Anthem performers include Whitney Houston, the Dixie Chicks, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Billy Joel, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, Mariah Carey, the Backstreet Boys, Pink, Alicia Keys and Idina Menzel.

Christine Sun Kim will sing the National Anthem in American Sign Language on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD).

The NFL and Fox previously announced that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be the halftime performers for Super Bowl LIV. Both the pregame and halftime shows are executive produced by Ricky Kirshner.

