Demi Lovato Evokes Old School Pop-Punk in ‘Substance’ Music Video

Demi Lovato has dropped a raucous new single, “Substance.” The anthemic pop-punk number is the second track off their forthcoming eighth studio LP, Holy Fvck, out Aug. 19 via Island Records.

The song arrived with a video directed by Cody Critcheloe that nods to late ’90s and early ’00s pop-punk music videos. In the clip, Lovato stomps into a board meeting, joins some pals at a diner, and gets wild at a house party. The video ends with an appearance on a red carpet that features a cameo from Paris Hilton.

“Substance” was written by Lovato, Oak, Keith Sorrells, Alex Niceforo, Laura Veltz, and Jordan Lutes, and produced by Oak, Sorrells, and Niceforo.

“I’m so excited to share another taste of what’s in store for this album,” Lovato explained in a statement. “We can all relate to searching for something more in life, and I want this song to make you feel like you’re having a damn good time while doing it.”

Lovato performed the song for the first live on Jimmy Kimmel Live and also sat down with guest host Mark Rober to discuss their upcoming album.

Lovato launched their current rock era with “Skin of My Teeth” last month, the first single off Holy Fvck. Along with “Substance,” the singer has shared the album’s complete track list, which includes collaborations with Yungblud, Royal & The Serpent, and Dead Sara. The album is available for pre-order now.

“The process of making this album has been the most fulfilling yet, and I’m grateful to my fans and collaborators for being on this journey with me,” Lovato shared in a statement. “Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself. To my Lovatics who have been rocking out with me since the beginning and those who are just now coming along for the ride, thank you. This record is for you.”

To support the album, Lovato will tour in North and South America this fall. The 32-date tour kicks off Aug. 13 in Springfield, IL at the Illinois State Fair and wraps in Irving, TX at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Nov. 6. Dead Sara and Royal & The Serpent will open select dates.

Holy Fvuk Track List:

1. Freak (ft. Yungblud)

2. Skin of My Teeth

3. Substance

4. Eat Me (ft. Royal & The Serpent)

5. HOLY FVCK

6. 29

7. Happy Ending

8. Heaven

9. City of Angels

10. Bones

11. Wasted

12. Come Together

13. Dead Friends

14. Help Me (ft. Dead Sara)

15. Feed

16. 4 Ever 4 Me