Demi Lovato Is ‘Still Alive’ After Fighting Off Ghostface in ‘Scream 6’ Music Video

After everything, Demi Lovato’s still standing. On Friday, the singer released “Still Alive,” the lead single off the Scream VI soundtrack, which they co-wrote with Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park.

“I couldn’t think of a more perfect home for ‘Still Alive’ than within the Scream universe,” Lovato said in a press release. “I’m a huge fan of the films, so it’s an honor to contribute to such an iconic horror franchise.”

Lovato shows up at a hotel with a group of friends and hands an invitation to a hotel worker, played by Ice Nine Kills’ Spencer Charnas, that reads “Do you like scary movies?” Lovato and their group of friends then sit down for what seems to be a screening of Scream 6. The video splices clips from the actual movie and Lovato and their friends watching it, before the movie screening suddenly stops showing the film.

As the Scream scenes intensify so does their surrounding. The person showing the film — played by Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda — drops dead and Ghostface appears to attack Lovato and company as they attempt to fight off the villain and escape. “Still alive/I don’t wanna just survive,” they sing on the earworm pop-pink song.

By the end of the video, Lovato fights off Scream, before the artist is captured holding a knife over Ghostface’s body. Turns out the Ghostface attack on Lovato was just part of the film they were watching, and Lovato is the “final girl.”

“Still Alive” is Lovato’s first drop since releasing their pop-punk album Holy Fvck, featuring songs like “Skin of My Teeth,” “29,” and “Eat Me” featuring Royal & the Serpent last year.

The new edition of Scream follows Ghostface as he torments the four Woodsboro survivors — Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera), Mindy Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown), Chad Meeks-Martin (Mason Gooding), and Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega) — as they move into New York City in hopes to escape him.

But, as the film’s tagline reads, “In a city of millions, no one hears you scream.”

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, Scream VI will also see the return of Hayden Panettiere’s Kirby Reed and Courteney Cox’s Gale Weathers. Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving will also feature in the film.