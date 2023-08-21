Demi Lovato Breaks With Manager Scooter Braun

Demi Lovato is no longer working with longtime manager Scooter Braun, Rolling Stone can confirm. The news was first reported by Billboard.

Lovato left Braun’s SB Projects about a month ago and she’s yet to partner with new management. Reps for Lovato and Braun did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

News of Lovato’s split from Braun notably comes just a few days after reports emerged that one of Braun’s other major high-profile clients, Justin Bieber, was looking to leave SB Projects. However, both Bieber and Braun have reportedly rejected those reports as “not true.”

Lovato first started working with SB Projects in 2019, about one year after her near-fatal overdose. As she revealed in her 2021 docuseries Dancing With the Devil, Lovato specifically sought out Braun as a manager as she prepared to relaunch her career following a stint in rehab. But Braun initially wasn’t interested in the gig, recalling in the documentary, “We had a plan for not only how we were going to say no but who we were going to recommend.”

After meeting with Lovato, however, Braun realized that he had to take her on as a client. “She didn’t need a manager, she needed a friend,” he said. “She needed someone who knew what to do but didn’t need her to work.”

While working with Braun and SB Projects, Lovato released two successful albums, 2021’s Dancing With the Devil… the Art of Starting Over, and last year’s Holy Fvck. She also embarked on other ventures like an interview podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato, and a four-episode series about extraterrestrials, Unidentified. Trending ‘Depp v. Heard’ Director Defends Her Divisive Netflix Docuseries 'Oliver Anthony for President': What We Saw at Viral Songwriter's Concert MTG Baselessly Claims Georgia Prosecutor Is 'Guilty of' RICO Crimes, Not Trump Oliver Anthony's 'Rich Men North of Richmond' Is the Number One Song in the Country

Lovato’s split from Braun comes as she gears up for the release of a new album, Revamped, which will find her reimagining her old pop hits as rock songs. The LP arrives Sept. 15, and Lovato has already shared new renditions of “Confident,” “Sorry Not Sorry” (featuring Slash), “Cool for the Summer,” and “Heart Attack.” Earlier this year, Lovato also released a stand-alone single, “Swine,” a reproductive rights anthem marking the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Outside of music, Lovato is set to make her directorial debut with a new documentary tentatively titled Child Stars. The movie is set to premiere on Hulu in 2024, and upon its announcement, Lovato said in a statement, “Our project sheds light on important messages about growing up in the public eye, learning to protect our boundaries, and becoming active advocates of our own destinies. I’m humbled to be able to learn from the individuals who have lived the unique experience of child stardom and share their stories in our film.”