‘I Can’t Believe I’m Not Dead:’ Demi Lovato Unleashes Punk Rock Era with ‘Skin of My Teeth’

Pop Demi is far behind us. On Thursday, Demi Lovato released the first single of their full-rock era, “Skin of My Teeth,” on which she makes lyrical references to their former drug addiction and struggle with mental health.

“Demi leaves rehab again/When is this shit gonna end,” she sings in the track’s opening line as she reclines in a bathtub. “Sounds like the voice in my head/I can’t believe I’m not dead.”

Earlier this week, Lovato dropped a snippet of the new song with a mashup of clips detailing the album-recording process as she announced the release of the forthcoming album, Holy Fvck, out Aug. 19. She also teased the lyrics, posting stunning photos with the caption: “I’m just trying to keep my head above water/I’m your son and I’m your daughter/I’m your mother I’m your father/I’m just a product of the problem.”

Lovato is set to debut “Skin of My Teeth” on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon tonight. The new song announcement also comes a few days after Lovato shared the tour dates for their Holy Fvck tour, which kicks off with its South American leg in late August before embarking on the North American run at Hard Rock Live Sacramento in Wheatland, California on Sept. 22.

“The process of making this album has been the most fulfilling yet, and I’m grateful to my fans and collaborators for being on this journey with me,” Lovato shared in a statement. “Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself. To my Lovatics who have been rocking out with me since the beginning and those who are just now coming along for the ride, thank you. This record is for you.”

Lovato first teased the incoming of a “heavy” new era when speaking to Rolling Stone.

“When I say heaviness, I don’t mean lyrically, but heaviness as in some of the sound that I haven’t done before, which is exciting,” they said. “It’s a new era reminiscent of my first era.”