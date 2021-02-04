Demi Lovato, Sam Fischer Team for New Song ‘What Other People Say’

Demi Lovato has teamed with Australian singer-songwriter Sam Fischer for the single “What We Say.”

“This song is a reflection on what it’s like to lose who you truly are in an effort to please other people and society,” Lovato said of the single. “It’s why I wanted to make this song with Sam — ultimately it’s about two humans coming together to connect and find solutions to their problems.”

The lyric video for the track — in addition to just showing the lyrics — features a Guess Who?-like board game with Lovato and Fischer playing all the assorted characters. In this case, Lovato is shown as characters like Angelic, Naughty, Scary, Aloof — each appearing during certain emotional cues on the track — as well as just Demi.

Fischer added, “‘What Other People Say’ is a confession, realizing how far away you can get from who you are in an effort to be liked. It’s about the pressures of society and how getting caught up with the wrong things can change you.”

Lovato also recently appeared on All Time Low’s “Monsters” with Blackbear. In March, the singer’s four-part docuseries Dancing With the Devil will premiere on YouTube.