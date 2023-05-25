Demi Lovato Drops a Rock Version of Her Hit ‘Cool for the Summer’

Demi Lovato continues to rock up her catalog, this time with a new reworking of her 2015 hit “Cool for the Summer.”

Like her recent rock reimagining for “Heart Attack,” Lovato rerecorded “Cool for the Summer” to better reflect where she is now musically, a “Demi’s Version,” so to speak.

After debuting the “Cool for the Summer” rock version during her Holy Fvck tour in 2022, Lovato hit the studio with producers Warren ‘Oak’ Felder, Keith “Ten4” Sorrelles, and Alex Nice to update the Confident track, which was originally produced by pop maven Max Martin and Ali Payami.

Go tell your mother 😏 Cool For the Summer (Rock Version) 5/25 https://t.co/2c2MeAnFIc pic.twitter.com/2bO2cExsfk — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 18, 2023

“I’m so happy to be able to give a new life to ‘Heart Attack’ with a sound that reflects where I am with my music,” Lovato said in a statement in March about the rock version, which marked that single’s 10th anniversary. “This one is for the fans who have shown so much love to the song over the last decade, thank you for riding with me!”

Recently, Hulu announced that Lovato will be directing a documentary titled Child Stars, which is set to “deconstruct the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight through the lens of some of the world’s most famous former child stars.”

“There is no better film or topic for my directorial debut than this story, which is close to home,” Lovato shared in a statement. “Our project sheds light on important messages about growing up in the public eye, learning to protect our boundaries, and becoming active advocates of our own destinies.”