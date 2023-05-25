fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Still Cool for the Summer

Demi Lovato Drops a Rock Version of Her Hit ‘Cool for the Summer’

Following 10th anniversary version of "Heart Attack," singer continues to update her catalog with newly recorded versions of her past singles
Demi Lovato cool for the summer rock version
Demi Lovato Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Demi Lovato continues to rock up her catalog, this time with a new reworking of her 2015 hit “Cool for the Summer.”

Like her recent rock reimagining for “Heart Attack,” Lovato rerecorded “Cool for the Summer” to better reflect where she is now musically, a “Demi’s Version,” so to speak.

After debuting the “Cool for the Summer” rock version during her Holy Fvck tour in 2022, Lovato hit the studio with producers Warren ‘Oak’ Felder, Keith “Ten4” Sorrelles, and Alex Nice to update the Confident track, which was originally produced by pop maven Max Martin and Ali Payami.

“I’m so happy to be able to give a new life to ‘Heart Attack’ with a sound that reflects where I am with my music,” Lovato said in a statement in March about the rock version, which marked that single’s 10th anniversary. “This one is for the fans who have shown so much love to the song over the last decade, thank you for riding with me!” 

Trending

Recently, Hulu announced that Lovato will be directing a documentary titled Child Stars, which is set to “deconstruct the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight through the lens of some of the world’s most famous former child stars.”

“There is no better film or topic for my directorial debut than this story, which is close to home,” Lovato shared in a statement. “Our project sheds light on important messages about growing up in the public eye, learning to protect our boundaries, and becoming active advocates of our own destinies.”

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Ray Stevenson, Actor in 'Punisher: War Zone,' 'RRR' and 'Thor' Films, Dies at 58

Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Finley Looks Like Her Edgy Mini-Me in These Super-Rare Photos

David Zaslav Gets Booed at Boston University Graduation Amid the Writers Strike

50 Cent Reacts To Ex Chelsea Handler Joking About Anal Sex And His "Magic Stick"

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad