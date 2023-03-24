Demi Lovato Reimagines ‘Heart Attack’ as a Rock Anthem for Song’s 10th Anniversary

I think we might have a heart attack with how good this is: To celebrate the 10-year anniversary of “Heart Attack,” Demi Lovato released a reimagined “Rock Version” of her 2013 hit song with new vocals and a revisited production.

“I’m so happy to be able to give a new life to ‘Heart Attack’ with a sound that reflects where I am with my music,” Lovato said in a press release. “This one is for the fans who have shown so much love to the song over the last decade, thank you for riding with me!”

Lovato returned to the studio with Mitch Allan, who worked on the original song, and Oak Felder, who produced Holy Fvck, to re-imagine the track, which she had been performing on her Holy Fvck Tour. “Heart Attack, but make it Rock,” Lovato wrote on Instagram sharing the news earlier this week.

After the poppier intro reminiscent of the original electro-pop song, Lovato’s mature vocals come in over a heavy drum beat and electric guitar as she hits the song’s high notes. “I gasp for air, it feels so good, but you know it hurts,” she sings. “But you make me wanna act like a girl/Paint my nails and wear perfume for you/Make me so nervous that I just can’t hold your hand.”

The re-release of “Heart Attack” comes several weeks after she dropped “Still Alive” from the Scream 6 soundtrack. Last year, Lovato released her LP Holy Fvck, featuring songs like “29,” “Skin of My Teeth,” and “Eat Me” with Royal & the Serpent. She’s scheduled to hit the stage at several festivals this summer, including New Jersey’s Summer Stage and Columbus’ Wonderbus Festival. Trending Trump Attorneys Tell Him to Prepare to Lose to Alvin Bragg Ed Sheeran Confesses: Tears, Trauma, and Those Bad Habits Chris Martin Doesn't Eat Dinner Because He Wants to Be Like Bruce Springsteen Trump Scoffs at Calls for 'Peaceful' Response to Arrest

Last week, Hulu announced that Lovato will be directing a documentary titled Child Stars, which is set to “deconstruct the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight through the lens of some of the world’s most famous former child stars.”

“There is no better film or topic for my directorial debut than this story, which is close to home,” Lovato shared in a statement. “Our project sheds light on important messages about growing up in the public eye, learning to protect our boundaries, and becoming active advocates of our own destinies.”