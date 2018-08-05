Demi Lovato Pens Statement After Overdose: ‘I Now Need Time to Heal and Focus on My Sobriety’

Nearly two weeks after Demi Lovato was hospitalized following an overdose, the singer penned her first statement to fans about the incident on her Instagram.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” Lovato wrote Sunday afternoon.

“I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side.”

Lovato overdosed on what was reported as an unspecified opioid on July 24th; the singer was found unconscious in her Hollywood Hills residence, where arriving paramedics administered naloxone, which counteracts the effects of an opioid overdose. Lovato was then taken to Cedars-Sinai hospital, where she listed in stable condition and has remained since the incident.

In her statement Sunday, Lovato thanked the staff at Cedars-Sinai as well as her family, her team, God and her fans. “I am forever grateful for all your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this time.”

Lovato closed out her statement by promising her fans, “I will keep fighting.”