Demi Lovato Comes Out as Non-Binary

Demi Lovato has come out as non-binary and will be using the pronouns they/them.

Lovato shared the news on Instagram, writing, “Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all — I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward. This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones.”

Lovato will also discuss coming out as non-binary on the first episode of their new podcast, 4D, which features a conversation with gender non-conforming writer, performer, and public speaker Alok Vaid-Menon. That episode arrives Wednesday, May 19th.

In the intro to the episode, Lovato said they wanted to use the show to “share what this means to me and what it may look like for other people.” Lovato added that their conversation with Vaid-Menon will touch on “identity at large, but also take time to personally reflect on how I came into my truth so that we, like many others, are able to live our lives authentically.”

Lovato announced the 4D podcast last week, noting the show will feature future guests such as Chelsea Handler, Jane Fonda, Jameela Jamil, and Glennon Doyle. The singer also released a new album, Dancing With the Devil … The Art of Starting Over, in April, along with an accompanying docuseries in which they discussed their near-fatal overdose in 2018, its aftermath, and more.