Demi Lovato to Launch New Podcast ‘4D’

Demi Lovato is set to launch a new podcast, 4D With Demi Lovato, May 19th, with new episodes arriving every Wednesday.

In a trailer for the show, Lovato said 4D will find her sharing “what’s on my heart and in my mind through conversations with very special guests. We’ll dive into identify, creativity, social movements; we’ll explore questions about our universe, our communities and ourselves. No matter who you are, how you identify, or what you believe, we should all be living life in 4D.”

An initial slate of guests for the show was announced as well, including Chelsea Handler, Jane Fonda, Jameela Jamil, ALOK, and Glennon Doyle. Future episodes will find Lovato speaking with social activists, survivors, entrepreneurs, artists, and more, with conversations focusing on topics like mental health, LGBTQIA+ rights, equity and justice, body positivity, art, the environment, and activism.

“Living in the Fourth Dimension means existing consciously in both time and space, but for me, it means having conversations that transcend the typical discourse,” Lovato said in a statement. “That’s my goal with this podcast… I want to bring listeners with me to learn from experts about timely topics and create a healthy discussion that ultimately cultivates more compassion for one another.”

Along with new podcast episodes dropping every Wednesday, an accompanying video version will be shared on Lovato’s YouTube page. 4D was produced by OBB Sound, Scooter Braun’s SB Projects, and Cadence13.

Earlier this year, Lovato released her new album, Dancing With the Devil… the Art of Starting Over, her first since 2017’s Tell Me You Love Me. A four-part docuseries, Dancing With the Devil, was also released, in which Lovato discussed her near-fatal overdose in 2018, its aftermath, and more.