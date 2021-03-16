 Demi Lovato Preps New LP 'Dancing with the Devil' - Rolling Stone
Demi Lovato Preps New LP ‘Dancing with the Devil…The Art of Starting Over’

Album will be companion project to upcoming documentary on pop singer

Demi Lovato performs "Anyone" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Demi Lovato will release a new album, 'Dancing With the Devil…The Art of Starting Over,' in April.

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Demi Lovato will release a new album, Dancing With the Devil…The Art of Starting Over, on April 2nd.

The singer detailed the LP, which follows 2017’s Tell Me You Love Me, Monday night during a livestream on the Clubhouse app. “It really does follow the course of my life and the path it’s taken over the past few years,” she said during the 75-minute event, Entertainment Weekly reports. Lovato reportedly teased a trio of collaborative tracks with “three different, incredible women.”

The album, featuring 19 songs and three bonus cuts, will be a companion piece to the upcoming documentary Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil. That project premieres Tuesday via the SXSW Film Festival and will be available in four installments on YouTube starting March 23rd.

The album and Michael D. Ratner-directed documentary both chronicle the story of Lovato’s near-fatal overdose in 2018 and subsequent path to healing.

“When we went through the track listing and kind of mapped out how it kind of coincided with my life’s story, it made sense to add the more emotional stuff in the beginning and then transition into ‘The Art of Starting Over,'” she said in the stream, per Variety.

A trailer for the documentary, released in February, finds Lovato opening up about her overdose. “I snapped,” she says in the clip. “I had three strokes, I had a heart attack. My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes [to live].” She adds, “I’ve had a lot of lives, like my cat, you know. I’m on my ninth life. I’m ready to get back to doing what I love, which is making music.”

