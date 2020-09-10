Demi Lovato, Marshmello Meet Younger Selves in ‘OK Not to Be OK’ Video

Demi Lovato and Marshmello meet their younger selves in the video for their new single “OK Not to Be OK.” Both artists are partnering with the organization Hope for the Day, lending their voices to break down the stigma around mental health.

Hannah Lux Davis (Ariana Grande, Drake) directed the nostalgic visual, which sees both Lovato and Marshmello suddenly waking up in their childhood bedrooms. While exploring their pasts, they meet themselves as children. All four of them let off some steam by destroying their rooms and eventually find peace on long bike rides and walks together beneath a mesmerizingly colorful sky.

The release of the video and the pair’s partnership with Hope for the Day coincides with Global Suicide Prevention Day. “We are excited to be teaming up with Demi Lovato and Marshmello on this project to break the stigma around mental health on world suicide prevention day,” Hope for the Day founder and CEO Jonny Boucher wrote in a statement. “Hope for the Day’s work in suicide prevention and mental health education thrives when we collaborate with others and what better than two of the largest artists in the world to work with on a track that reminds everyone it’s OK not to be OK.”

Marshmello has released a string of singles this year, working with Halsey on the hit “Be Kind” and producing the posthumous Juice Wrld single “Come & Go.” He is expected to release his fourth album Joytime IV this fall.

Following a near-fatal drug overdose in 2018, Lovato took a break from the industry and focused on her health. She returned earlier this year by performing the ballad “Anyone” at the Grammy Awards. She followed it with the more upbeat “I Love Me” and the Sam Smith collaboration “I’m Ready.” She also returned to the screen with a guest appearance on Will & Grace and a cameo in the Netflix comedy Eurovision.