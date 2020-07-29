 Demi Lovato, Ben Platt Set to Appear at GLAAD Media Awards Ceremony - Rolling Stone
Demi Lovato, Ben Platt Set to Appear at GLAAD Media Awards Virtual Ceremony

Chloe x Halle will perform during the show, which will stream live on Facebook and YouTube Thursday evening

Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Demi Lovato & Ben Platt

More stars have been tapped to appear at this year's virtual GLAAD Media Awards ceremony. The show will broadcast live on Thursday.

This year’s GLAAD Media Awards ceremony will take place virtually this Thursday, July 30th. Demi Lovato, Lil Nas X and Jennifer Garner are among the stars due to appear during the telecast.

The awards show, which honors LGBTQ+ representation in media, will be broadcast live on Facebook and YouTube before airing on Logo on August 3rd. Dolly Parton, Lil Nas X, Charli XCX, Lena Waithe, Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union are also on the star-studded bill for this year’s show. Ben Platt, Shea Diamond and Chloe x Halle will be performing during the ceremony as well. 

GLAAD noted that this year includes the most nominees of all time for the show, due to growing positive representation for and by the LGBTQ+ community. Netflix led the way with the most nominations of any network, garnering 15 nods for shows like The PoliticianDear White People and Sex Education. The nominees for Outstanding Music Artist include Lil Nas X, King Princess, Tegan and Sara, and Young M.A.

