Demi Lovato Revamps ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ Soundtrack Cut ‘Let Me Down Easy’

The fictional band Daisy Jones & the Six have made waves in the real music industry since the release of Daisy Jones & the Six, the Prime Video adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel of the same name. The cast took the band’s album, Aurora, from the page to the recording studio to function as the show’s official soundtrack. Now, one of the songs from the record, the pivotal “Let Me Down Easy,” has been revamped and reimagined by Demi Lovato.

With the addition of Lovato’s powerhouse vocals, “Let Me Down Easy” builds on the airy, guitar-driven rock production of the original. The song was written by pop heavy-hitter Ali Tamposi alongside James Valentine, Z Berg, and producer Blake Mills. In the series, it’s performed by Riley Keough and Sam Claflin as lead characters, Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne, respectively.

Earlier this year, Aurora sparked a revamped rendition of “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)” with Maren Morris and Mumford & Sons’ Marcus Mumford. Other additions to the album have been kept in-house. A deluxe edition of the record arrived in May and fully committed to solidifying Daisy Jones & the Six as a real band with live recordings from their fictional Saturday Night Live performance and a sold-out 1997 show at Soldier Field that only happened in the realm of the series.

“I’m not a musician. I hear something in my head, but it’s not anything that anyone could make into a song. So the idea that people are going to create this album is incredibly exciting to me,” Reid told Rolling Stone when the show first got the green light in 2019, adding: “I was meeting with one of the guys at Amazon, and we were talking about the music, and he was saying he was very daunted by the task of having to create the song ‘Aurora.’ He was like, ‘You have made it out to be the greatest album of the 1970s!’ And now he has to go figure out a way to make it. I’m just glad it’s not my problem.”