Demi Lovato Joins Le Sserafim on ‘Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard’s Wife’ Remix

Demi Lovato has joined the K-Pop group Le Sserafim for a remix of their song, “Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard’s Wife,” which appeared on this year’s Unforgiven album. The song finds the women singing the original song’s lyrics — “I’m a mess in distress but we’re still the best dressed” — before Lovato offers up a new verse. It’s an English version of the song, some of which was previously sung in Korean.

"I see it written on your face, yeah/I know you want a little taste, yeah," she sings. "You know I'll put you in your place/You're crawling on the floor, begging me for more." Then Le Sserafim riff on their "boom, boom, boom" refrains with a rap: "Boom, I'm sicker than the flu/Come put me in the mood/My body touching you, do you like that?" Lovato joins in on the last line.

The original version quickly became an international hit when it came out in May. The Lovato remix follows similar remixes of the song that feature Rina Sawayama and Upsahl. Unforgiven, which came out that same month, topped sales charts in Korea and Japan, reaching Number Six in the U.S.

Last year, Rolling Stone dubbed Le Sserafim “K-Pop’s Next-Big-Thing,” after the release of their second EP, Antifragile, made it up to Number 14 on the Billboard chart. In an interview, the group’s Yunjin, who sings the “mess, mess, mess” refrain in “Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard’s Wife” shared her thoughts on the challenges she’s looking forward to in the future. “I want us to become the one and only Le Sserafim as we continue to tell our honest and true stories that only we can tell,” she said. “‘Le Sserafim is making their own path,’ and everyone can kind of feel it and knows Le Sserafim’s color. I want us to be a team like that.”