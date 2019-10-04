 Demi Lovato Apologizes for Accepting Controversial Trip to Israel – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next Diahann Carroll, Pioneering 'Julia' Actress, Dead at 84 Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Demi Lovato Apologizes for Accepting Controversial Trip to Israel

Singer was reportedly paid $150,000 by the Ministry of Jerusalem Affairs to post content from her trip

By
Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Brittany Spanos's Most Recent Stories

View All
Demi LovatoRock in Rio Lisbon, Portugal - 24 Jun 2018US singer and composer Demi Lovato performs in concert at the World Stage during the 8th edition of Rock in Rio Lisbon, at Parque da Bela Vista in Lisbon, Portugal, 24 June 2018. The festival runs on 23, 24, 29 and 30 June.

Demi Lovato issued an apology after accepting a controversial trip to Israel. She was reportedly paid $150,000 to post about her trip.

Jose Sena Goulao/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Demi Lovato has become embroiled in controversy following a trip to Israel. The singer was reportedly paid $150,000 to be baptized in the Jordan and post content from her trip, which was seen as a political statement on her part given the ongoing occupation of Palestine.

Over the course of this week, Lovato has posted heavily about her trip to Israel. She cited her Jewish ancestors and Christian upbringing as a reason why the experience was particularly spiritual for her.

“When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I’d read about in the Bible growing up, I said yes,” she wrote in the caption of a photo-set of her being baptized. “I’ve never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God…something I’ve been missing for a few years now. Spirituality is so important to me…to be baptized in the Jordan river — the same place Jesus was baptized — I’ve never felt more renewed in my life.”

View this post on Instagram

I am an American singer. I was raised Christian and have Jewish ancestors. When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I’d read about in the Bible growing up, I said yes. There is something absolutely magical about Israel.  I’ve never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God…something I’ve been missing for a few years now.  Spirituality is so important to me…to be baptized in the Jordan river – the same place Jesus was baptized – I’ve never felt more renewed in my life. This trip has been so important for my well-being, my heart, and my soul.  I’m grateful for the memories made and the opportunity to be able to fill the God-sized hole in my heart. Thank you for having me, Israel 💗

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Lovato immediately received backlash from fans and critics of the Israeli occupation of Palestine, many of whom called her a Zionist for partaking in the trip and ignoring the significant political implications. A reporter for Haaretz noted that she had not mentioned in any of her posts who had brought her to the country, and that this is odd for government-sponsored trips. Israeli newspaper Ynet reported that Lovato had been paid $150,000 by the Ministry of Jerusalem Affairs, with more provided by a private donor.

In a since-deleted Instagram story, Lovato apologized to her followers while claiming that the trip was free. “No one told me there would be anything wrong with going or that I could possibly be offending anyone,” she wrote. “With that being said, I’m sorry if I hurt or offended anyone, that was not my intention. Sometimes people present you with opportunities and no one tells you the potential backlash you could face in return. This was meant to be a spiritual experience for me NOT A POLITICAL STATEMENT and now I realize it hurt people and for that I’m sorry.”

Related

LordePrimavera Sound Festival, Barcelona, Spain - 02 Jun 2018
New Zealand Activists Ordered To Pay Damages For Lorde's Canceled Israel Concert
Roger Waters, Brian Eno Criticize Nick Cave for Israel Concerts

Lovato is not the first celebrity to receive backlash for visiting Israel. Brian Eno and Roger Waters criticized Nick Cave for playing in Israel in 2017, while New Zealand activists encouraged Lorde to cancel her 2018 show in Tel Aviv. Later, the New Zealand activists were ordered to pay $12,000 in damages for the canceled show.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.