Demi Lovato Confidently Showcases ‘I Love Me’ is Enough in New Video

After taking a hiatus from the spotlight for nearly two years after suffering an overdose, Demi Lovato gave back-to-back comeback performances in 2020, debuting a new song, “Anyone,” at the Grammys before singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV the following week.

On Thursday at midnight, the singer returned with the video for her first official new single since 2018, “I Love Me.” In the buoyant clip, the singer battles multiple versions of herself and also struts down a street contemplating the many insecurities that hold people down. Her confident stride and dancing showcases the resilience that’s found in learning to love one’s self.

“‘Cause I’m a black belt when I’m beating up on myself/But I’m an expert at giving love to somebody else/I, me, myself and I, don’t see eye to eye,” she sings. “Oh, why do I compare myself to everyone/And I always got my finger on the self-destruct/I wonder when ‘I love me’ is enough?”

Lovato recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to discuss the new single and her road to recovery. “We are good by ourselves,” she said, referencing her self-care routines that aid in her recovery from her relapse and eating disorder. “We don’t need a partner, we don’t need substances. We’re good.”

Before her overdose, Lovato released the song “Sober,” detailing her struggles with drugs and alcohol at the time and her relapse into addiction. When the singer toured with DJ Khaled, she offered fans free therapy sessions and wellness workshops at each concert. Her most recent solo album was Tell Me You Love Me, from 2017.