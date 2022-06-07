Demi Lovato Schedules First North American Tour in Four Years Supporting ‘Holy Fvck’

After four years off the road, Demi Lovato is plotting an extensive tour of North and South America in support of their forthcoming eighth studio album Holy Fvck, out Aug. 19.

“I’m so excited to get back on the road after four years without touring, and even longer since I’ve toured in South America,” Lovato shared in a statement. “We’re working so hard to deliver an incredible show for all my fans and I can’t wait to see them in person to celebrate this new music.”

The Holy Fvck tour will launch first with its South American leg in late August with shows across Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, and Chile before officially picking up in North America at the Hard Rock Live Sacramento in Wheatland, California on Sept. 22.

Lovato has stops scheduled for Portland, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Denver, Philadelphia, Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Tampa, New Orleans, Houston, and more. The tour will wrap in Irving, Texas on Nov. 6.

Tickets for the Holy Fvck tour will go on sale beginning Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. local time via the official Demi Lovato website. DEAD SARA and Royal & The Serpent will join the singer as support on select North American dates.

Lovato’s most recent album era Dancing with the Devil … The Art of Starting Over concluded without a supporting tour. The Holy Fvck tour will be their first time back on the road since making their pivot back to rock-driven music, leaving endless possibilities for an extensive setlist spanning their eight-album discography.

“The process of making this album has been the most fulfilling yet, and I’m grateful to my fans and collaborators for being on this journey with me,” Lovato shared in a recent statement announcing the album. “Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself.”

Demi Lovato Holy Fvck North American Tour Dates

Aug. 13 – Springfield, IL @ Illinois State Fair

Aug. 14 – Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fair

Sept. 22 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Sept. 23 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

Sept. 25 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

Sept. 27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

Sept. 28 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

Sept. 30 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas

Oct. 3 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

Oct. 5 – Rosemont, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

Oct. 7 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre Detroit

Oct. 9 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Oct. 10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Oct. 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

Oct. 13 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Oct. 15 – Toronto, ON @ History

Oct. 16 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

Oct. 18 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Oct. 21 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 23 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct. 25 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Oct. 28 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Oct. 30 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Event Center

Nov. 1 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans

Nov. 3 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

Nov. 6 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory