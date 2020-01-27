 Grammys 2020: Demi Lovato Premieres New Song “Anyone” - Rolling Stone
Demi Lovato Premieres ‘Anyone’ at the Grammys

After nearly two years, the singer returns to the stage with a plaintive ballad

Claire Shaffer
Elias Leight

Demi Lovato performed live for the first time in nearly two years at the 62nd Grammy Awards on Sunday. She debuted a new song, “Anyone,” which she wrote and recorded just four days before suffering an overdose in July 2018. The single will reportedly be included on Lovato’s upcoming album.

Like so many singers at the Grammys, Lovato chose to perform a slow ballad on Sunday. She initially appeared overcome with emotion and asked her pianist to restart the song from the beginning. After that, the performance went smoothly, and Lovato let loose a series of full-throated, searching hooks. “Is there anyone?” she sang. “I need someone.”

Before taking the stage at the Los Angeles Staples Center, Lovato discussed her new track in an interview with Apple Music’s Beats 1 this week. “I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself,” Lovato told Zane Lowe. “I listen back to these lyrics and I hear it as a cry for help.” Mentioning her hospital stay, she remembered thinking, “If I ever come back, I want to sing this song.”

Lovato is gearing up to sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl LIV kickoff in Miami next Sunday, February 2nd. She joins fellow Super Bowl artists Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, who are performing at the game’s halftime show.

Last May, Lovato revealed that she had signed with a new manager, Scooter Braun, and in August announced that she had been cast in both the Netflix film Eurovision and in the television series Will & Grace, as a guest star. She made her debut on Will & Grace earlier this month.

