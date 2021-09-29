Watch Demi Lovato and G-Eazy Perform ‘Breakdown’ on ‘Fallon’

Demi Lovato joined G-Eazy on The Tonight Show for a performance of their recent single, “Breakdown.”

In the evocative performance, the duo appear side-by-side on stage, with headlines about each one, as well as images of nature, scrolling on the video screens behind them. By the end of the song, the pair are joined with a sunset backdrop. The performance mirrors the recent music video for the track.

“Breakdown” comes off G-Eazy’s fourth full-length album, These Things Happen Too, which dropped last week via BPG/RVG/RCA Records. The 19-track album also features collaborations with YG and Matthew Shultz of Cage the Elephant.

A song that addresses troubling headlines comes on the heels of G-Eazy making the news earlier this month when he was arrested and charged with assault, as USA Today reports. The charges stem from a recent incident where he allegedly hit two people in the face in New York City. Prior to the arrest, he appeared at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

Lovato, meanwhile, appeared as part of Global Citizen Live over the weekend, where they performed from Los Angeles alongside Stevie Wonder, Adam Lambert, H.E.R., and more.