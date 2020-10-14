Demi Lovato, Finneas Team Up for Political Ballad ‘Commander In Chief’

Demi Lovato has teamed up with Finneas for her new song “Commander in Chief.” The pop star will perform the political ballad live during the Billboard Music Awards, which NBC will air on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Cowritten by Lovato, Julia Michaels, Finneas, Justin Tranter, and Eren Cannata, the song’s lyrics take the current Commander in Chief to task, questioning how someone could sleep or even breathe after causing so much suffering. “We were taught when we were young/If we fight for what’s right there won’t be justice for just some/We won’t give up, stand our ground/We’ll be in the streets while you’re bunkering down,” Lovato sings. “Loud and proud, best believe/We’ll still take a knee, while you’re Commander in Chief.”

In conjunction with the song’s release, Lovato is encouraging people to vote. “I’m calling on all of you, please join me in voting for this year’s election,” she wrote on Twitter and Instagram, along with a link to IWillVote.com, which provides voter information.

The single follows her recently released collaboration with Marshmello, “OK Not to Be OK.” She also teamed up with Sam Smith for “I’m Ready” earlier this year, and she dropped “I Love Me” and “Anyone.” This weekend, she’s slated to perform during the Save Our Stages Festival. The fest supports the National Independent Venue Association’s Save Our Stages initiative and encourages viewers to donate to the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund, benefitting independent venues in danger of closing due to the Covid-19 pandemic.