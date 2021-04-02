Demi Lovato Recreates Overdose Night in Haunting ‘Dancing With the Devil’ Video

Demi Lovato chronicles the harrowing night of her 2018 overdose in her new video for “Dancing With the Devil.” It appears on Dancing With the Devil…The Art of Starting Over, which was released simultaneously. The album features collaborations with Ariana Grande, Sam Fischer, Saweetie, and Noah Cyrus.

In the clip, which she co-directed with Michael D. Ratner who directed her Dancing With the Devil documentary, the singer recreates the fateful events leading up to her hospitalization and near-fatal overdose.

The visual recreates specific details, from how she was dressed and her hairstyle at the time, to moments from the night. She is seen in a bar, in a room unzipping a bag ostensibly containing drugs, unconscious as she is touched by others, on a gurney and also fighting for her life in a hospital bed hooked to machines as she sings. The lyrics discuss the temptation she succumbs to as she battles her addiction, where crossing the line from sobriety snowballs out of control.

“Thought I knew my limit, yeah/I thought that I could quit it, yeah,” she sings. “I thought that I could walk away easily/But here I am, falling down on my knees/Praying for better days to come and wash this pain away/Could you please forgive me?/Lord, I’m so sorry for dancing with the devil.”

In a YouTube Originals’ Released episode leading up to the video, Lovato described the song as a “final send-off of letting it go, letting that night go — because you’ll be able to see it all.”

The album, which follows 2017’s Tell Me You Love Me and can be streamed below, is a companion piece to the documentary. It traverses the overdose and her subsequent path to healing.