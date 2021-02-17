Demi Lovato Docuseries Trailer: ‘I Had Three Strokes, I Had a Heart Attack’ Amid Overdose

 Watch Demi Lovato's 'Dancing With the Devil' Docuseries Trailer - Rolling Stone
Demi Lovato has released the trailer for her upcoming docuseries, Dancing With the Devil. The four-part series premieres via YouTube Originals on March 23rd.

The Michael D. Ratner-directed docuseries traces the events and struggles leading up to Lovato’s near-fatal overdose in 2018, as well as the aftermath and her journey towards physical, emotional and mental health.

“I don’t even know why I’m sober anymore,” she says in the docuseries trailer, which features her original song of the same name. Later, she admits, “I crossed a line I had never crossed,” which is an apparent reference to her heroin use.

Christina Aguilera and Elton John also appear in the clip, addressing the challenges of growing up in the spotlight as well as her recovery. Family and friends intimate that the singer hid her struggles well, to the point that she’s told she had given one of her best performances at a concert just one month prior to her overdose.

“I snapped,” she explains, before revealing just how close to death she came. “I had three strokes, I had a heart attack. My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes [to live].”

As frank as she is about her addiction, she appears equally determined about her future. “I’ve had a lot of lives, like my cat you know. I’m on my ninth life,” she says. “I’m ready to get back to doing what I love, which is making music.”

