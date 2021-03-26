Hear Demi Lovato’s Vulnerable New Song ‘Dancing With the Devil’

Demi Lovato has released a new song, “Dancing With the Devil.” The track comes off her upcoming album Dancing With the Devil…The Art of Starting Over, out April 2 via Island Records.

On the vulnerable, soaring anthem, Lovato sings about temptation, crooning, “I told you I was okay but I was lying/ I was dancing with the devil out of control/ Almost made it to heaven/ It was closer than you’ll know/ It’s so hard to say no when you’re dancing with the devil.”

Lovato also shared an acoustic performance version of the track, along with the album’s tracklisting. She wrote on Twitter, “It feels absolutely unreal having this out right now, I love you all so so much.”

#DancingWithTheDevil is out now including a special acoustic performance 🖤🌫 It feels absolutely unreal having this out right now, I love you all so so much. Thank you for your support and love this week with the premiere of #DemiDWTD https://t.co/tgxlwGiHeE pic.twitter.com/k1ISyD25C5 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) March 26, 2021

Lovato’s new album follows 2017’s Tell Me You Love Me. It features 19 songs and three bonus cuts, and will act as a companion piece to her documentary Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, which premiered during SXSW and began airing in four installments on YouTube on March 23.

The album and the documentary, Michael D. Ratner, chronicle the story of Lovato’s near-fatal overdose in 2018 and her subsequent path to healing. In the first two episodes of the docu-series, Lovato details her addiction and efforts to become sober.