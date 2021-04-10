See Demi Lovato Perform ‘Dancing With the Devil,’ Play ‘One Word Songs’ on ‘Fallon’

Demi Lovato performed her single “Dancing With the Devil” and delivered some “One Word Songs” during a visit to the Tonight Show Friday.

Lovato also sat down with Fallon via video to talk about her new album Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over, collaborating with Ariana Grande and her YouTube docuseries.

“It was very challenging because everything I went through in that storytelling journey in making the documentary was difficult, and I had to work through a lot of those things before I actually told the story on camera,” Lovato said, “but I’ve been working on myself and putting in a lot of work behind the scenes so that when it was time to put it on camera, I felt completely secure in telling my story.”

The singer added, “It’s been really cathartic, really really therapeutic, and I’m just hoping that a lot of people can learn from what I went through and also create conversation around those topics.”

Lovato and Fallon then lightened the mood with “One Word Songs,” a Name That Tune-type game where they had to guess popular tracks by singing the melody using only one word; for instance, Lovato sang “Since U Been Gone” but with the only lyric being “Tube-Top,” and Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” with “panini”: