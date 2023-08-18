Demi Lovato Is Feeling Unstoppable on ‘Confident (Rock Version)’

If Demi Lovato was feeling herself when she stepped into the studio to record “Confident” for her fifth studio album of the same name in 2015, she’s feeling unstoppable on its newly-released, amped-up rock version. “Confident (Rock Version),” set to appear on their forthcoming album Revamped, out Sept. 15, takes the swaggering pride of the original and coats it in an edgier sound.

“It’s time for me to take it/I’m the boss right now/Not gonna fake it/Not when you go down/’Cause this is my game, and you better come to play,” they spit on the opening verse. “I used to hold my freak back, now I’m letting go/I made my own choice/Bitch, I run this show.”

“I changed the melody a little bit in certain spots and then try to hit higher notes than the originals,” Lovato told Rolling Stone in July. The revamped version of “Confident” features a boost to Lovato’s already grandiose vocals with updated production from Warren ‘Oak’ Felder, Keith “Ten4” Sorrells, and Alex Nice.

“I love revisiting these past moments in my career,” they added. “We’ve done a great job of reenvisioning the songs, and I’m really happy with them.”

"Confident (Rock Version)" follows the releases of Lovato's rocked-out updates to "Sorry Not Sorry" featuring Slash, "Cool for the Summer," and "Heart Attack." Revamped will feature ten songs in total, so they still have six more drops on the way, including "Tell Me You Love Me (Rock Version)" and "Neon Lights (Rock Version)" featuring The Maine.

“I think what’s important is that you just listen to it with an open mind and be receptive to the new genre of music that it’s in,” Lovato shared. “I think my fans will know and love these songs still.”