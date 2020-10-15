Demi Lovato Makes Tearful Plea Against the ‘Commander In Chief’ in New Video

Demi Lovato has released the heartfelt video for her new single, “Commander In Chief,” following her live performance of the song during Wednesday’s Billboard Music Awards.

The clip opens with people of varying ages and from all walks of life singing along to the lyrics, which criticize President Trump. Towards the latter half of the video, Lovato appears on a stage with twinkling lights surrounding her. “Won’t give up, stand our ground/We’ll be in the streets while you’re Commander in Chief,” she tearfully sings. “Honestly, if I did the things you do/I couldn’t sleep/Seriously, do you even know the truth?/We’re in a state of crisis, people are dying while you line your pockets deep/Commander in Chief, how does it feel to still be able to breathe?”

Cowritten by Lovato, Julia Michaels, Finneas, Justin Tranter, and Eren Cannata, the song comes along with the pop singer’s messaging on social media to encourage voting. “I’m calling on all of you, please join me in voting for this year’s election,” she wrote on Twitter and Instagram, along with a link to IWillVote.com, which provides voter information.

This weekend, she’s slated to appear during the Save Our Stages Festival. The fest supports the National Independent Venue Association’s Save Our Stages initiative and encourages viewers to donate to the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund, benefitting independent venues in danger of closing due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Lovato and Marshmello’s fest performance is scheduled for Friday at the Troubadour in Los Angeles.