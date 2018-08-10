Demi Lovato Cancels Remainder of ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ Fall Tour

Demi Lovato has canceled the remaining dates of her ‘Tell Me You Love’ Me fall tour following her hospitalization for an alleged overdose last month, Deadline reports.

Lovato was originally scheduled to perform two dates in Mexico in September as well as a run of dates in South America beginning in November.

“Unfortunately, Demi Lovato has canceled her upcoming ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ tour dates in South America, as she is focusing on her recovery,” Live Nation said in a statement. “The 6-city tour was scheduled to visit Chile, Argentina and Brazil starting November 14th. Tickets will be available at the point of purchase and credit card purchases will automatically be refunded.”

On July 24th, the singer was found unconscious at her Hollywood Hills residence, where paramedics administered naloxone, which counteracts the effects of opioid overdose.

Following Lovato’s hospitalization, the singer also canceled performances in Atlantic City, New Jersey and Toronto, Ontario, Canada, which were originally slated for July 26th and July 29th, respectively.

On Sunday, Lovato penned her first statement following the incident. “I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” Lovato wrote on Instagram.

“I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side.”