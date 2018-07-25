Demi Lovato ‘Awake and With Family’ After Alleged Overdose

A representative for Demi Lovato said the singer “is awake and with her family” after being hospitalized Tuesday for an alleged overdose.

Per Variety, Lovato’s representative said, “Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to Rolling Stone that it responded to a medical emergency call at 11:22 a.m. from a Hollywood Hills residence where Lovato lives. The LAFD transported a 25-year-old female patient to a local hospital. Per NBC, the first responders who arrived at Lovato’s home used naloxone, which counteracts the effects of an opioid overdose.

While many details about Lovato’s hospitalization remain unclear, the singer’s next concert, set for Thursday at Atlantic City Beach in New Jersey, has been canceled. Lovato’s episode of the Fox gameshow “Beat Shazam,” which was previously taped and scheduled to air tonight, was also canceled and replaced with another episode.

Lovato has been very open about her struggles with drugs and alcohol, notably addressing her addiction and recovery in her 2017 documentary, Simply Complicated. However, in June, the singer seemed to admit she’d relapsed in a new song, “Sober,” which featured lyrics like, “Momma, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore,” she sings. “And Daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor/ To the ones who never left me, we’ve been down this road before/ I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”