Demi Lovato Talks Collaborating With Ariana Grande on ‘Met Him Last Night’

Demi Lovato discussed working with Ariana Grande on “Met Him Last Night,” during an interview on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up Friday, April 2nd. The track appears on Lovato’s new album, Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over, which was also released April 2nd.

Lovato said she played Grande a handful of songs from Dancing With the Devil, including the title track, back in 2019, and that Grande was a close friend who “knew about the story behind it and everything” (“Dancing With the Devil” finds Lovato grappling with substance abuse and her near-fatal 2018 overdose). Soon after, Grande began working on what would become “Met Him Last Night” and crafted the song with Lovato in mind. Lovato loved the song when Grande played it for her, and insisted Grande stay on the track so they could make it a duet.

“She was like, ‘No, no, I’ll be like mystery, harmony lady,’” Lovato recalled. “And I was like ‘I feel like the world would love to hear us together, like we should do that.’ And she was like, ‘Are you sure?’ And I was like, ‘Yes.’ And so she added her vocals and, she’s just so she’s so talented, so great. I’m so grateful to have a friend like her.”

Grande is one of a handful of guests on Dancing With the Devil along with Saweetie, Sam Fischer, and Noah Cyrus. To coincide with the album’s release, Lovato also dropped a music video for “Dancing With the Devil,” which recreates the night of her overdose. Dancing With the Devil marks Lovato’s first album since 2017’s Tell Me You Love Me.