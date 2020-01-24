Demi Lovato Wrote New Grammys Song Four Days Before Her Overdose

In a new interview with Zane Lowe, Demi Lovato discussed her upcoming Grammys performance — her first live performance in nearly two years — and the song she’ll be premiering on the telecast, “Anyone.” The track was written and recorded four days before Lovato suffered an overdose in the summer of 2018.

“I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself,” she said. “I listen back to these lyrics, and I hear it as a cry for help.” Mentioning her hospital stay, she remembered thinking, “If I ever come back, I want to sing this song.”

Lovato said that she wanted to talk about the incident, adding that she has another song in the works that will “tell more of the story.” She also expressed her wish to start a family this decade.

“I don’t know what that looks like; I don’t even know if I see it with a man or a woman,” she said. “I just know that, at some point, I would love to do that this decade.”

She went on: “I started going to church; I was not really a big church person even a month ago…I shied away from church for many years. I didn’t feel welcome. I was also questioning my sexuality. I just found a place out here in L.A. that accepts me for who I am.”

In addition to her Grammy performance on Sunday, January 26th, Lovato will sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl the following Sunday, February 2nd.