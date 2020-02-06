Demi Lovato Drops Live Version of ‘Anyone’ From Grammys

At the 62nd annual Grammy Awards last month, Demi Lovato took the stage for the first time in nearly two years. She premiered a heartbreaking ballad titled “Anyone,” and now the singer has officially released the live version.

The track starts with Lovato singing, “I tried to talk to my piano,” before she breaks down into tears. She starts up again, powering through and gaining more confidence with each line. “I feel stupid when I sing/Nobody’s listening to me,” she says, as the crowd applauds.

“Your support has been incredible since the release of ‘Anyone,'” the singer wrote on her Instagram. “I’m so blown away by the stories you’ve shared connecting with the song in your own way. I hear you, and thank you for listening.”

Lovato recently admitted to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that she wrote “Anyone” four days before she suffered an overdose in 2018. “I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself,” she told him. “I listen back to these lyrics and I hear it as a cry for help.” Mentioning her hospital stay, she remembered thinking, “If I ever come back, I want to sing this song.”

Lovato ventured down to Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium to deliver a powerhouse performance at the Super Bowl last week. She sang the National Anthem during the pre-game, dressed in a slick white pant suit.