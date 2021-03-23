Demi Lovato Performs ‘Anyone’ at ‘Dancing With the Devil’ Doc Premiere

Demi Lovato delivered an intimate performance of her song “Anyone” at the premiere event for Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, the YouTube documentary series that follows Lovato through her struggles with trauma and substance abuse.

Accompanied by piano, Lovato recounted the trying times of her past through the song’s lyrics: “I used to crave the world’s attention/I think I cried too many times/I just need some more affection/Anything to get me by.”

Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil is directed by Michael D. Ratner and covers the events leading up to Lovato’s near-fatal overdose in 2018. In a red carpet interview before her performance of “Anyone,” Lovato stated that she hoped the four-part docuseries would reach those who are in similar situations.

“The most important thing you can do for yourself is to live your truth,” she said. “Don’t let anyone try to control you or tell you who you are, and don’t conform.”

The first two episodes of Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil will be released to YouTube on March 23rd at 3:00 p.m. ET. Lovato has announced that she will also be dropping an accompanying album on April 2nd. “It’s the most cohesive project that I ever made by myself,” she said in her red carpet interview.