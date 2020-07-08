 Deftones Announce Rescheduled North American Tour Dates - Rolling Stone
Deftones Announce Rescheduled North American Tour Dates

Trek kicks off next summer

Reporter

Deftones - Chino MorenoPasadena Daydream Festival, California, USA - 31 Aug 2019

Deftones have rescheduled their North American tour, which will now begin in summer 2021.

Christopher Polk @POLKIMAGING/Shutterstock

Deftones have announced the new dates for their rescheduled North American tour. The trek, which was initially planned to launch this month, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 26-date run will now commence in August 2021.

It will be the group’s first full U.S. summer tour since 2017. Both original guests, Gojira and Poppy, remain on the rescheduled tour. It kicks off on August 12th at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota and continues through the Midwest and Canada before heading to the East Coast and south. It culminates with a string of dates on the West Coast, ending in Portland, Oregon at Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center on September 22nd.

“If you bought tickets for one of the 2020 shows and cannot make the rescheduled show, you will receive an email directly allowing you to request a refund,” the band posted on Facebook, along with announcing their newly rescheduled dates. “For more details, please visit livenation.com/refund. Please hold on to your tickets, as they will be honored for the 2021 dates. Thank you for your patience and understanding.” Additional tickets are available.

In June, the band marked the 20th anniversary of third album White Pony, which will be reissued sometime this year. They are planning to release a remix LP called Black Stallion, which will feature all-new remixes of White Pony tracks, each rendered by a different producer. Deftones have also completed their ninth studio album, the follow-up to 2016’s Gore, which is expected to arrive later this year.

Deftones 2021 North American Tour

August 12 ­– Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
August 14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
August 15 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
August 17 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion
August 19 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ RBC Echo Beach
August 20 – Laval, QC, Canada @ Place Bell
August 21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
August 23 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
August 24 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
August 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
August 28 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage
August 29 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
August 31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center, University of Pittsburgh
September 2 – Indianapolis, IN @ Amphitheater at White River State Park
September 3 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
September 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
September 6 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
September 7 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
September 8 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
September 10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
September 11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre
September 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
September 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
September 18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
September 21 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
September 22 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center

