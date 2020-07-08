Deftones Announce Rescheduled North American Tour Dates

Deftones have announced the new dates for their rescheduled North American tour. The trek, which was initially planned to launch this month, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 26-date run will now commence in August 2021.

It will be the group’s first full U.S. summer tour since 2017. Both original guests, Gojira and Poppy, remain on the rescheduled tour. It kicks off on August 12th at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota and continues through the Midwest and Canada before heading to the East Coast and south. It culminates with a string of dates on the West Coast, ending in Portland, Oregon at Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center on September 22nd.

“If you bought tickets for one of the 2020 shows and cannot make the rescheduled show, you will receive an email directly allowing you to request a refund,” the band posted on Facebook, along with announcing their newly rescheduled dates. “For more details, please visit livenation.com/refund. Please hold on to your tickets, as they will be honored for the 2021 dates. Thank you for your patience and understanding.” Additional tickets are available.

In June, the band marked the 20th anniversary of third album White Pony, which will be reissued sometime this year. They are planning to release a remix LP called Black Stallion, which will feature all-new remixes of White Pony tracks, each rendered by a different producer. Deftones have also completed their ninth studio album, the follow-up to 2016’s Gore, which is expected to arrive later this year.

Deftones 2021 North American Tour

August 12 ­– Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

August 14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

August 15 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

August 17 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

August 19 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ RBC Echo Beach

August 20 – Laval, QC, Canada @ Place Bell

August 21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

August 23 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

August 24 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

August 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

August 28 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage

August 29 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

August 31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center, University of Pittsburgh

September 2 – Indianapolis, IN @ Amphitheater at White River State Park

September 3 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

September 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

September 6 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 7 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

September 8 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

September 10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

September 11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre

September 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

September 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

September 18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

September 21 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

September 22 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center