Deftones Recruit Future, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda for ‘Dia de los Deftones’ Festival

For their first-annual festival called “Dia de los Deftones,” Deftones are bringing in Future, Linkin Park‘s Mike Shinoda and Rocket From the Crypt. The events occurs on Saturday, November 3rd at Petco Park at the Park in San Diego, California. Punk-rap duo Ho99o9, singer-rapper Doja Cat, Australian death-pop act Vowws and death-metal band Vein will also perform at the all-ages event.

Tickets start at $75 and go on sale Friday, July 20th at 10 a.m. PST via Ticketmaster. A pre-sale begins Tuesday, July 17th at 10 a.m. PST.

Deftones singer Chino Moreno spoke about achieving an “amazing and diverse” line-up for their first festival. “We want this event to be a celebration,” he said in a statement. “With the incredible artists we’ve assembled, and the experiences we’re curating for the festival site, it’s going to be a wonderful day and night for all who join us.”

Drummer Abe Cunningham added, “We are absolutely thrilled to have such fantastic and credible artists joining us on this maiden voyage, and we look forward to bringing it to you.”

The festival appearance will mark Deftones’ second California concert of the year, following their set at Monster Energy Aftershock 2018, which takes place between October 13th and 14th in Sacramento, California. The band’s live schedule also includes performances at the Louder Than Life Festival and Austin City Limits Music Festival.