Deftones Postpone Summer Tour Due to ‘Uncertainty Surrounding COVID-19’

Deftones have postponed their North American summer tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. The nearly 30-date trek was slated to be the band’s first full U.S. summer tour since 2017.

Originally scheduled to kick off on July 27th in Portland, Oregon at Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center and wrap at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado on September 5th, the band is now working on rescheduling the dates for next year. Openers had included Gojira and Poppy. In the ensuing years between their own headlining tours, Deftones put on their own festival called Dia de los Deftones. Held at San Diego’s Petco Park, the lineup has included Future, CHVRCHES, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda and many others.

“Due to current regulations, and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, we must reschedule our North American tour dates,” the band said in a statement via Instagram. “We’re currently rescheduling the dates for 2021, and you’ll be the first to know once they are confirmed. All tickets will be honored or refunded upon our next announcement regarding the tour.”

Earlier this month, the band celebrated their 10-year anniversary of their sixth album, Diamond Eyes, with an online listening party on YouTube. Deftones have been prepping a new album, the follow-up to 2016’s Gore, which is expected to arrive later this year.