Deftones Announce New Album ‘Ohms,’ Share Video for Title Track

Deftones have announced their new album Ohms — the band’s first album in four years — and with it have shared their ninth studio LP’s first single and video for the title track. The follow-up to 2016’s Gore, Ohms arrives September 25th via Warner Records.

In the Rafatoon-directed visual, band performance video is interspersed with scenes from a dystopian world, mirroring the musically and lyrically heavy song sentiments. “We’re surrounded by debris of the past,” Chino Moreno sings. “And it’s too late to cause a change in the tides/So we slip into our hopeless sea of regret.”

In June, Deftones marked the 20th anniversary of their landmark 2000 album White Pony with a virtual press conference and the announcement of an upcoming remix LP Black Stallion, which will feature all-new remixes of the White Pony tracks, each rendered by a different producer.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Deftones were forced to postpone their summer tour with Gojira and Poppy to 2021. However, during the press conference, Deftones confirmed that their ninth studio album, now titled Ohms, had been completed after it was mixed remotely under the supervision of White Pony producer Terry Date.

Ohms’ cover was designed by longtime collaborator and White Pony artist Frank Maddocks and features the image of two eyes made up of thousands of white pixels.

Ohms Track List

1. “Genesis”

2. “Ceremony”

3. “Urantia”

4. “Errorr”

5. “The Spell Of Mathematics”

6. “Pompeji”

7. “This Link Is Dead”

8. “Radiant City”

9. “Headless”

10. “Ohms”