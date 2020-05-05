 Deftones to Host 'Diamond Eyes' Listening Party for 10th Anniversary - Rolling Stone
Deftones Plot Online Listening Party for ‘Diamond Eyes’ 10th Anniversary

May 5th event will be hosted on the band’s YouTube page

Jon Blistein

deftones

Deftones will host an online listening party with fans to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album, 'Diamond Eyes.'

Frank Maddocks*

Deftones will host an online listening party to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their album Diamond Eyes Tuesdau, May 5th, on YouTube.

The stream starts at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and, per a press release, fans are invited to “virtually chill with the band and listen live.” A poster for the livestream also encouraged fans to “settle into your safe place, surround yourself with your favorite Deftones memorabilia, crack open a Deftones beer [and] light a candle.” Fans can share photos of their listening spaces with the hashtag #DiamondEyes10.

Deftones released Diamond Eyes May 4th, 2010. It marked the group’s sixth LP, and at the time their first in four years, following 2006’s Saturday Night Wrist. In the years between, Deftones had been working on a record called Eros, but before they could finish it, original bassist Chi Cheng was involved in a car accident that left him in a coma (though Cheng regained some consciousness, he never fully recovered and died of cardiac arrest in 2013).

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 radio, Deftones frontman Chino Moreno spoke about the 10-year anniversary of Diamond Eyes, saying, “It was sort of a rebirth of us as a band, for sure. When Chi had his accident, our future as a band was very uncertain. I don’t think there was any instant thought that we would carry on, or could carry on without him. As time went by, Chi’s state was uncertain — he could’ve woken up one day, or he could’ve carried on as he did for a good five years. When we did reconvene as a band to kind of sit down and talk about what it is we wanted to do, instead of planning stuff, we were so happy to be in the same room together and just like looking at each other and telling stories about Chi, we just picked up our instruments and started playing. Just therapeutically playing together.”

Deftones are prepping a new album, the follow-up to 2016’s Gore, that’s expected to arrive later this year. As of now, the band is scheduled to embark on a North American tour at the end of July, though those dates could end up being postponed or canceled because of ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

In This Article: Deftones

Newswire

