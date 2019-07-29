×
Deftones Recruit Chvrches, Gojira for 2019 Dia De Los Deftones Festival

JPEGMAFIA, Hum, Youth Code, Brutus will also perform at second-annual San Diego event

The Deftones

Deftones (above) recruited Chvrches, Gojia and experimental rapper JPEGMAFIA for their second annual Día De Los Deftones festival.

Frank Maddocks

Deftones have assembled an eclectic line-up that includes synth-pop act Chvrches, French metal quartet Gojia and experimental rapper JPEGMAFIA for their second annual Día De Los Deftones festival, taking place Saturday, November 2nd at Petco Park in San Diego, California. Space rock band Hum, electronic duo Youth Code and Belgian hard rock trio Brutus will also play the event, named after Mexico’s Día De Los Muertos celebration.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, August 2nd at 1 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster, with prices starting at $75. Exclusive VIP packages will be available Tuesday, July 30th at 1 p.m. ET, and pre-sales begin Wednesday, July 31st at 1 p.m. ET.

In a statement, Deftones frontman Chino Moreno said he wanted the fest’s 2019 lineup to highlight his band’s diverse musical tastes. “In our second year of our festival, the exciting challenge for us is to make sure we once again give the fans a wonderful day of music that reflects the diversity of our own tastes,” he said. “Each artist fits a different vertical of the music that we all love. There is truly something for everyone.”

The festival’s first installment, staged in November 2018, featured headliners Future, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda and Rocket From the Crypt.

In a March interview with Kerrang (via NME), Moreno teased that Deftones’ writing sessions for their ninth LP — which follows 2016’s Gore — have conjured the the experimentation of their 2000 classic, White Pony. “It’s our most commercially successful record,” he said. “But that was also one of our most experimental records, especially for the time when it came out. That record, making it was … what’s a good word to describe it? We felt really free.”

